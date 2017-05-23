Holey roof at OP church forces closure, staff blames roofing contractor

ORANGE PARK, Fla.—The bishop and his congregation at Faith Community church haven't been able to enjoy the use of their Hope Center.

Bishop Javardo Jones calls it a burden; a 6,000 sq. ft. facility closed indefinitely due to a leaky roof and, according to the bishop, a roofing contractor who has been slow to respond.

"As you go back, it gets worse," Jones said. "The damage is everywhere."

There is now a musty odor in the building and growing concerns about insidious mold.

"This is where they first came and tried to fix the leak," Jones said, walking through the building and gesturing at different parts. "They pulled this portion of the ceiling out - there's more in the back as we go."

In 2013, A Crown Roofing, Inc. installed a new roof on the church's Hope Center. Jones said he tried to avoid conflicts, but the problem with his church's leaky roof has gone on too long.

"About a year ago, as we were having bible study," he explained, "it was leaking and water was coming down the wall."

Jones said the very next day he called A Crown Roofing and added it took months for them to call him back.

"We have two years left on the warranty," he said, "and it covers workmanship." The contract in question was signed in 2013 for $11,925,

It said A Crown Roofing was to provide a 5-year workmanship warranty.

"And we did expect that they would warranty their work," Jones continued. "So I am very frustrated, the congregation is frustrated."

A Crown Roofing has responded periodically and even removed the damaged ceiling, but Jones said the company hasn't fixed the actual problem.

William Buddy Rohn, A Crown's owner, spoke to First Coast News by phone. A check of Rohn's Certified General Contractor's license shows it is in good standing and there is no complaint history.

"I do not believe this leak is my responsibility," he said.

He said the problem is the modular design of the buildings at Faith Community Church.

"The building is coming apart," he explained. "There's no reason the roof would not work. There appears to be a one-inch gap between the buildings."

Jones disagreed and said the building was inspected and there is no one-inch gap between the modular buildings.

Rohn said on the phone that he's willing to tear off the old roof, replace some of the decking and put on a new roof if he can reach an agreement with the church.

Jones said all he wants is Rohn to stand behind his workmanship warranty.

The pair will meet on Thursday to hopefully resolve the issue.

