Heating companies see rise in calls following frigid temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The past few days have been cold enough to bring snow to Southeast Georgia and cold enough to turn morning dew into blades of ice.



"This is extremely unusual," said Tim Wood who works with Snyder Heating and Air.



Wood said he's seen the cold weather has turned air conditioning units into blocks of ice.



"We've seen a lot of units frozen over," he said.

It so widespread that several local heating and air companies are trying to keep up with the calls for help.



"Since 5 o'clock last night, we've had over 900 phone calls," Wood said. "We've got all of our technicians, any employees we have working. They're working around the clock we do offer 24-hour service."



It is not just frozen heating systems, he said they're seeing a myriad of issues.

"A lot of units are not defrosting all the way, a lot of compressors actually going out, breakers tripping," Wood said.

He met with First Coast News' On Your Side team at one of his many calls. It was a repair to a busted fan.

"The fan motor bearings are probably going out and eventually it will seize up and cause more damage to the system," he said.

The repair was quick and the motor was replaced. Wood said with more cold weather ahead, you need to pay attention to your system.

"As long as it is keeping the house at a comfortable temperature, it is doing what it is supposed to be doing," he said.

Wood said you need to do your part and make sure the air filter is clean and keep the system regularly maintained before the next cold snap.



"This isn't just like our normal weather we've seen," he said.

When your system fails during the bitter cold, finding the right repair company might be a challenge.

Remember, always check references. Here's how:

Check with the Better Business Bureau

Check online reviews

Check with your neighbors

Get your estimates in writing



© 2018 WTLV-TV