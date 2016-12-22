Grinch steals from restaurant tip jar, but community makes it good in a big way

Toys for Tots (Photo: Rodriguez, Jacob)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It began when a man boldly walk into the JTB Flame Broiler restaurant and stole the tips from the tip jar last week. The employees had planned to use the money to buy toys for the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program.

"We've had somebody possibly give us an idea about who he is," said Jackie Grzebin.

The security camera images of the caper left many in disbelief.

"We do have a lead and the sheriff's office confirm that with us," she said.

Grzebin owns the restaurant and was reluctant to report the theft. She said she did not know how the community would respond - would it be negative or positive?

What the community decided to do was not let the Grinch spoil the holidays.

"The day after the story, before we opened we had already collected $300," she said.

Then:

"Before we opened there were people standing at the door giving a twenty and a five a $100 bill," she said.

They collected $800 and immediately used the money to buy toys for Toys for Tots.

"There have been a lot of tears of joy," said Grzebin.

But it was not over. Jacques Klempf, a local businessman, donated $1,000 to the cause.

"I am following his instructions," said Grzebin, "he said to go ahead and replenish their tips and used the remaining money to purchase toys to donate."

Grzebin went shopping with a purpose and a deadline.

"Toys for Tots is collecting at Regency Mall today. Today is the last day you can drop off at the mall itself," she said.

The staff at Flame Brolier is still overwhelmed. Confidence is restored and now they know the true meaning of Christmas.

"This one guy walked away with 25-50 bucks in his hand," said Grzebin, "and ultimately the community of Jacksonville came through and saw it for what it is and stepped up, brought their hearts together, right time of year and let us give back."