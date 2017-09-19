FPL restores power to Palatka neighborhood after disowning their transformer

Vivian Wright talks to First Coast News on Friday. PHOTO: Matt Head (Photo: WTLV)

PALATKA, Fla. - Residents of West Oak Street in Palatka say their prayers were answered.

After a First Coast News report on Friday investigating an ownership dispute over a damaged transformer, neighbors say help came quickly to their streets.

The blocks of neighbors were without power or operable water pumps for nearly a week. Though the residents said they pay Florida Power and Light (FPL) for electricity, the utility company initially denied owning the transformer that was destroyed during Hurricane Irma.

Vivian Wright says on Saturday afternoon assistance arrived in multiple forms.

"I'm thankful. Everything went good, the mayor came out and the commissioner and a state [representative] came Saturday," Wright said. "My power was restored at 2:00pm [on Saturday], everyone is doing good."

A sign had been erected saying the area was a non-FPL area.

A FPL representative could not immediately explain how the mistake happened, but said the mix-up is very rare.

As of Tuesday night, FPL's outage map shows 10 customers still without power in Putnam County and 65,490 total customers in Florida.

