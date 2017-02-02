Fourth and fifth graders talk about guns in school: 'I feel scared'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The concerns about guns in public schools is shared by everyone - even fourth and fifth graders. First Coast News's Ken Amaro spoke with five of those students who are involved in Operation Save our Sons, Young Guns.

"I feel I am not safe. It is not a good choice for teenagers," says Jordan.

Jaylin tried to explain why he believes students bring guns to school. "To prove a point," he says, "that they're hard and tough."

Theses students are convinced the problem is isolated to the type of students who want to be hard and tough.

"You don't have to always prove yourself to somebody," says Alec.

It leaves them perplexed as to why.

"I don't understand why people are doing it," says George.

And sometimes scared:

"I am afraid it will happen at our school," says Tyler.

These students say it's a conversation they've had with their parents. And their parents encourage them to stay on the right path and choose their friends carefully.

"They say grow up to be a leader and don't be a follower," says Tyler.

In fact, they see themselves as role models. They're A/B-honor roll students. One way they lead is by avoiding the pressures of social media.

"That's how most people get in fights," says Alec.

These are just five of the 128,000 students in the Duval County School District.

"We have a community issue," says Paula Wright.

She chairs the school board. She says there were nine incidents since August of weapons being discovered in schools; nine too many.

"We have discovered the knives or the guns because other students are sharing it, and random searches," she says.

Wright says there will be an increase in the random searches. She says the schools are safe but they're putting the onus on parents to make it much safer.

"Know what your child is doing," she advises. "Search their backpacks, find out their friends."

The fourth and fifth graders we spoke with say they're doing their part with the kids in their communities.

"When I talk to my friends," explains George, "I ask them, 'Are you going to grow up like this?'"

It's a lesson learned from their involvement in the Young Guns program.

(© 2017 WTLV)