Florida Blue members confidence shaken after massive computer glitch, company working on solution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida Blue's iconic building can be seen from a distance in downtown Jacksonville. The company has been a picture of confidence in the changing insurance industry. But that confidence was shaken to many this week.
Number Impacted
· Based on our analysis, approximately 9,500 Florida Blue members had payments withdrawn from their bank accounts multiple times over the weekend.
Action Taken
· Within 24 hours of becoming aware of the issue, we initiated charge reversals for all impacted members. Some members have already seen refunds reflected in their accounts. Other refunds are currently being processed by members’ financial institutions. We expect those refunds should be completed by most banks within the next few days; in some instances it may take slightly longer.
Banking Fees/ Credit Impacts
· We are working directly with banking institutions across the state. We have notified them of the issue in an effort to have all late charges and associated fees removed from these members’ accounts. However, if members are charged banking fees surrounding this issue we will reimburse our members for these charges.
· We will work on an individual basis with any member who has concerns about adverse impact on his or her credit.
