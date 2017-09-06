Hundreds of calls have flooded the price gouging hotline set up by Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi on Sunday in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

In a briefing Wednesday, Bondi said Florida residents are filing the most complaints about gasoline prices, followed by water and airline tickets.

The Associated Press reported an evacuee having to pay $1,725 for a flight from Fort Myers to Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday.

Though the Florida statute on price gouging does not cover airlines which are regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration, Bondi said Delta Airlines has agreed to cap all non-stop flights from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and the Caribbean at $399.

American Airlines agreed to cap all one-way flights out of five South Florida airports at $99, according to Bondi.

Both airlines are waiving change fees and pet fees for these flights.

"I don't regulate these airlines but I'm going to protect Floridians and I have the White House on standby if they're not doing their jobs," Bondi said. "Let us know if they are not."

Amazon has also been under fire for charging above average prices and shipping rates for cases of water. The online retailer is bound by Florida law and Bondi said the company now has teams manually scrubbing their vendors to suspend the accounts of sellers who are abusing customers.

Florida's price gouging law doesn't give exact figures on what constitutes gouging, but if it "grossly exceeds" the average price for the item in the 30 days before the state of emergency, the AG's office can investigate it.

File a complaint with the Attorney General's Office online or by calling 1-866-9-NO SCAM (1-866-966-7226).

Price gouging laws only apply to essential items and services like water, gasoline, lumber, ice, hotels, and food. Luxury items including alcohol and cigarettes are not included.

