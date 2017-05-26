Camden fire department trucks pass new round of pump tests

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - The Camden County Administrator has decided to do a full review of the fire department there, after a First Coast News investigation.

The department completed one of the first steps Friday when they re-tested fire engine pumps.

The pumps are important because they made sure enough water is getting through a fire hose and onto a fire.

In 2015 and 2016, some of Camden County's trucks didn't meet a national standard that requires 1,250 gallons per minute of water. But a less demanding Georgia law that only required 750 gallons per minute allowed the trucks to stay on the road.

Last year, records show 60 percent of Camden County's engines failed their pump tests.

New test records obtained by First Coast News Friday, show all of Camden's trucks, including those that failed last year, have passed the pump test against the national standard.

The third party company that helps the county test trucks found firefighters were incorrectly testing the trucks. The county has re-trained firefighters that do the testing.

According to the company, firefighters were using a pipe too small when they were testing the trucks.

The third-party testing company said the error is likely what led to the test failures. Camden County revised a second policy Friday after First Cost News reported a mechanical issue on one truck led to it showing up late to a fire.

The truck's air breaks took extra time to pressurize and led to a 4 minute delay.

The fire department will equip all stations with secondary air compressors that they say will recharge brakes if there's an issue during an emergency.

