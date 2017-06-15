FCN investigates hidden stop sign at scene of fatal three car crash

One person was killed in a a three car pile up on the Northside, Thursday afternoon.

JSO and Florida Highway Patrol continue to investigate the cause of the crash but news of the collision location prompted a response from drivers in the area.

First Coast News viewers said a stop sign in the area has been a problem for years.

Traveling east on Gun Club Road approaching the Busch Drive intersection, the sign is completely shrouded by the leaves of short palm trees. Drivers in the area say the hidden sign deceiving makes the intersection ok to travel through.

Crash Statistics reported by FIRES (Florida’s Integrated Report Exchange System) shows four collisions in six years in this area that is mainly industrial.

First Coast News has reached out to Councilman Reggie Gaffney and a public information officer for the City of Jacksonville to find out when the issue can be corrected.

