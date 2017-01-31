Family says mold in house makes it unsafe for child with leukemia to come home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Beyond the pretty yellow flowers that line the curb, lies an ugly problem in the home on Kittrell Lane.

"Right up in there, it is right there," said LesLea Ellison.

Ellison said there is a mold problem in her home and she will not expose her sick child to their home as long as mold his present.

"This mold has come up since the roof was put on," she said.

In 2014, AAA Roofmasters re-roofed their triple wide mobile home. The city inspected the work on May 30 and passed it.

"They've come out multiple times since it was done," said Ellison, "and it has been pretty hairy."

Seven-year-old Kadesh is still hospitalized, but soon he'll be ready to come home but can't with a mold problem in the home.

"It is not resolved," she said.

Her husband removed the carpet flooring and tried to clean up as much of the mold as possible. She said now the roofer needs to fix the roof.

"They had said if there was any issue at all they would come out and rip it off," said Ellison, "and it would be at their expense."

Unfortunately, her contract does not include that language. It reads that there is a two-year labor warranty on the work that was done, and there is no other term or condition mentioned.

"I am very upset," said Ellison, "I want to bring Kadesh home."

But not with water stains on the ceiling in the bathroom or mold on the wall in the living room.

"I want to know between the ceiling and the roof what's there," she said.

Until she is sure, she said her child will not return to his home whenever he is discharged from the hospital.

"I don't feel safe, I am not doing that," said Ellison.

Her roofer, AAA Roofmasters has an A rating with the Better Business Bureau. It also had 16 complaints, all of which are now closed.

Nicki Irvin with the company's Missouri office said they will schedule an inspection and decide if the company is responsible.