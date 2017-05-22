Developer adds dirt to new project, residents are afraid it may contaminated their water wells

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Old Kings Road is a two-lane country road lined with massive oak trees. It was peaceful, except for the traffic noise, until a developer began construction of a truck facility.

The noise from residents' complaints is louder than the noise of the tractor trailers.

"Everybody out here is on well water," explained Dennis Lavery.

Lavery lives next door to the project and his neighbor Mike lives across the street. They say since the project began the fresh country air has been swallowed by a foul odor.

"We're noticing the smell after we walk out the house," said Lavery.

His neighbor Mike said it smells like fuel or something close to that.

What changed? Recently, the developer brought in dirt to build up the elevation of what was once a dairy farm. Residents say with the dirt came the odor and now their suspicions are raised.

"I don't know if it is damaging our water wells," Lavery said. "It is like dog doo, it shouldn't be in the ground; that means it is coming into my wells."

They are suspicious, but so far there is no evidence that the dirt is an environmental problem. So far, no evidence of contamination of anything.

"It has some stinky dirt," he said. "I'm afraid it may end up in my well."

"They did not find anything," Lucas said. "There is no reason for residents to worry."

Even so, Lavery is reaching out everyone from the mayor's office to his city councilman.

"I told them about the smell and the dirt," he said, "all they tell me is they will look into it."

The district councilman is Reginald Brown. "We've exhausted a lot of testing," said Brown. "City EPA checked the site and found nothing."

Brown said the city has done everything; there is nothing else to do.

He said a bigger concern is will the developer finish the project? Brown said the developer's funds may have dried up.

Which means the residents may have to deal with the odor much longer - and a possible eyesore.

"The project is in compliance," said a spokesperson for the city.

