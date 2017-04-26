Contractor alerts city about vulnerability in disaster relief program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A potential vulnerability in a program meant to assist Hurricane Matthew victims is being reviewed, according to emails from city of Jacksonville officials.

A Jacksonville contractor alerted Mayor Lenny Curry's office on April 14 to a suspected fraud attempt on the City of Jacksonville's Hurricane Matthew Individual Assistance Program.

The contractor, Mark Jones of Preferred Roofing LLC, said he's still repairing hurricane-related damage for customers now six months after the storm. Some of his customers received funding from state and city programs, but one payment raised a red flag.

Mark Jones, Preferred Roofing LLC. PHOTO: First Coast News

Jones said his customer with a damaged roof already received a relief check up front from the City based on a quote from another company. The quote was for more than Jones' contract for the work, and he said the customer expressed plans to keep the additional $700 difference.

[The customer's] response was shifty, there was extra money and I believe he was going to do with it what he would," Jones said. "It allowed someone to be able to work the system and be able to keep money for themselves."

Jones describes the assistance program as phenomenal and much needed, but he said he's concerned about the potential for applicants to cheat.

He demanded the client turnover the check and Preferred Roofing reimbursed the city the unused funds, but Jones hopes officials will tighten the oversight.

In a response to Jones' concern, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department chief Kurtis Wilson explained that the homeowners are required to sign a certification clearly stating that unused proceeds will be returned to the City. Wilson also says failure to abide by the agreement will constitute legal action by the city.

However, Jones said he recommends the city require a signed contract rather than an open-ended quote to qualify for the funding. He also believes an inspection should take place to verify the work took place after completion.

"When you take into account what I consider taxpayer money or money coming from some kind of charity, there are a lot of needy people who could use that money for the disaster," Jones said.

Wilson said in the email the Office of General Counsel will be reviewing the issue.

© 2017 WTLV-TV