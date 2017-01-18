City slow to pay after JEA damages a local business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Pete Amante owns four auto-related repair shops on Edison Avenue over in Jacksonville's Westside.

"Everything was working perfectly," he said.

That was until a JEA line crew showed up in December. The crew made a drastic mistake.

"It was so bad the guy that found it called the whole crew back up that did the work on Saturday," said Amante.

Crew 155 was converting wires to the new poles in his Duralite Radiator building and made a bad connection.

"When they changed the wire from one pole to another coming into this shop it was in the wrong position," he said.

He found considerable damage to the equipment in his shop.

The JEA lineman who wrote up the report would write: "...the crew placed the high leg in the wrong position."

"All the lights, the phone system, all the IP cameras, compressor, compressor drier - a whole list of everything," said Amante, "all damaged."

Amante filed a claim with JEA and his claim was sent to the City's Risk Management office. That's the city agency that pays insurance or damage claims.

He said that when his real problems began. Amante said the response is slow and any offers a token of the cost to repair the damage.

"I pay my taxes and I don't know why I am being held responsible for JEA's mistake," he said, " this is a living here and they're just pushing me off to the side."

To resolve his claim the city recently offered to pay 50% of his loss. Amante said that is totally unacceptable.

"I need help from somebody," he said, " I'm just a little business guy."

Amante said in his eyes it is simple; JEA caused the damage and the city needs to make him whole.

"I just want it back the way it was," he said, "If stuff can be repaired, repair it. If it can't be repaired, replace it. I am not asking for anything else."

The city's response to Amante's complaint is not much of a response. This is the statement from the City's Risk Management:

"...(the) owner has received compensation for some of the damage, however, he is contesting the valuation of other damage which is currently part of an active investigation."

"This is still with City of Jacksonville. They have not yet sent it to us for review,' said Gerri Boyce JEA Spokesperson.

(© 2017 WTLV)