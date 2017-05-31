JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Deloris Barnes' Murray Hill home has charm and has problems.

Last June, the city hired a contractor to make improvements to her home, but after a full year, Barnes says the work is incomplete.

"There's a big hole that was never patched or repaired that is here to the foundation," Barnes says.

The scope of the repairs included a new roof, new windows, some electrical, and a complete re-pipe of the house.

"The kitchen was part of the contract," Barnes says, "and the bathroom."

Barnes, a single parent, says her home was in disrepair and she had been waiting to get help with the repairs through the city's Limited Repair Program.

"I was placed on the list several years ago," she says, "about nine years ago."

In February 2016, she is contacted and found to be eligible for the program. In June 2016, the city picked a contractor to make the repairs and executed an 18-page agreement for $19,800.

The city, in turn, would place a $30,000 lien on her property, like a mortgage, to encourage her to stay in the home. It is standard with the program.

"I'm not happy with the overall work," Barnes says.

Barnes says there was no final inspection. And that she has tried repeatedly to get the city and its contractor to address the outstanding issues.

"I've contacted them consistently," Barnes says, "especially with the water issue that is running underneath my home as I drain water from my sink."

To show On Your Side what she has to live with, Barnes filled the kitchen sink with detergent water. When she drained it you could see the water from the sink running directly into the ground, not into a pipe as it should.

"I want them to complete the repairs," she says.

Several emails were sent to the city's Limited Repair Program, so far no response.

Shawn Robinson, with the contracting service, says there was a final inspection and he is surprised to learn of the problem. He says he is sending a plumbing to fix the problem, immediately.

He has already contacted Barnes, we will see what he does.

