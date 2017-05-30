City closed unsafe Old Kings Road Bridge but replacement process frustrates community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The bridge on Old Kings Road North connects a winding two lane road with ditches on both sides.

It also even connected the community - that is, before it closed.

"It was a tight bridge to begin with," said Mickey Roman, who lives in the area and runs a cattle ranch.

"We were given a letter from the Mayor's office," he continued. "When we finally got pass the form letters that he sends out, we finally got a letter saying that for $160,000 the the bridge would be fixed by February."



February came and went and it was not fixed. Frustrated, Roman fired off several emails to City Hall - to Mayor Lenny Curry.

"We had to shake the tree a little bit," he said.

He shook it so hard, the mayor responded and so did Sam Mousa, his Chief Administrative Officer. Mousa's response was defensive. It said, in part:

"I take strong exception to your comment that our Mayor has no idea what's happening..."

"We just want results right now," Roman said.

Roman extended an invitation for Curry to drive his neighborhood.

"We have a number of issues between the train blocking us for an hour and fifteen minutes," Roman said, "two of our bridges are out, so there's only one way in and one way out, and there's a tunnel of trees constantly falling."

Coincidentally, while On Your Side was talking with Roman, city crews were tackling some of the leaning trees.

"We have probably a hundred families here that vote," he said.

And they're demanding answers. Scott Meyer operates Congoree Farms.

"It has been a real drag," Meyer said. "We want to see some more progress."

They've also appealed to their district councilman, Reginald Gaffney.

"He did not return my calls," Roman said. "His assistant did not return my calls."

Public Works responded via email and said the Old Kings Road bridge will not be completely repaired until November 2017. Roman would like the city and its contractor to change the deadline.



"We'd like to see overtime authorized to get this bridge behind us," he said.

There are other bridges to help with their ingress and egress but those bridges are also closed.

Alice Checorski with the city's Public Works Department, via email, provided this status of the work in the area:

"The Acree Road bridges are currently being repaired by our Bridge Maintenance Contractor. The Moncrief - Dinsmore Bridge has been authorized for replacement, but this only affects a small number of residents.

While we regret any inconvenience caused during the improvements to your area, we are confident this temporary schedule will result in improved public safety."

The community is afraid that if it does not shake the tree or turn up the heat on City Hall, these projects will be delayed and only add to their frustrations.

What they want is a commitment to have the bridge replaced as quickly as possible.

"Demolition began May 15, 2017," said Marsha Oliver, the mayor's spokesperson. "Replacement construction is expected to be completed by the end of November, weather permitting."

