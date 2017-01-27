Beware of the Grandparent Scam in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When it comes to scams, swindles and rip-offs, we are all a target. But some ruses are more specific. This is a warning about the Grandparent Scam that plays on its victim's emotions.

Ed Anderson, 84, is a retired firefighter and businessman who has a keen sense of whether something is right or wrong.

On Thursday, he was caught off-guard. He answered the phone and the person on the other end claimed to be his grandson saying he was in jail.

"This might be possibly be Ivan," said Anderson. "So I lost control of my thinking, I guess I kind of panicked."

The caller said he needed $4,000 to get out of jail and then instructed him on what he needed to do.

He purchased four $1,000 Target cards.

Unable to read the tiny numbers, Anderson returned to store where an employee wrote the card numbers on a note so he can read them and give them to the scammer.

"They should put up a policy or a sign or something for people to be aware of this," said Danny Anderson.

Anderson feels the clerk should have sensed something and raised a red flag.

"The money - it would be nice to get it back, but it would also be nice that this would help somebody, so that the store will take some kind of precaution making this kind of transaction," he said.

After giving the caller the money, the scammer tried to get another $2,000, but by that time the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was at his home taking a report of the scam.

Anderson would later call his grandson only to find out he was at work - not in jail.

A spokesperson for Target said they're committed to providing a secure environment for guests and team members and they have a comprehensive approach to preventing theft and fraud.

"We are aware of scams like these and have communicated to our store teams," said the spokesperson.

She said Target is actively working with law enforcement.

