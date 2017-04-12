Auto shop owner apologizes after weeks of silence to customers

The owners of All Pro Auto Repair opened the gates for customers to get their cars Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The owner of a Southside auto repair shop is apologizing to customers after closing without notice while customers’ cars were locked inside the lot.

Multiple people told First Coast News they dropped their cars off at All Pro Auto Repair on Southside Boulevard weeks ago but have been unable to get in touch with the owners to get them back.

George McInnes told First Coast News Tuesday he received a call from owner Brittany Holt, telling him he could get his car 9 a.m. Wednesday.

At 9 a.m., both McInnes and Teresa McDonald, who dropped her car off February 10, arrived at the repair shop to wait for Holt.

By 10 a.m. Holt still hadn’t shown up.

Around 10:45, First Coast News returned to the shop after receiving word the Holts had shown up and opened the gate.

Holt apologized to her customers.

“I had a bad miscarriage, I’ve been away, bedridden, it was unexpected, we were in the middle of moving and everything came down at once,” she said. “It was just a very hard time and I’m very sorry for everybody.”

Holt said she will contact all customers Wednesday or Thursday to coordinate a time to pick up their cars. She would not give First Coast News her number to pass on to customers.

Meanwhile, McDonald got an up-close view of her car for the first time in months.

“It’s been out here for a month and a half with no hood and we have had countless rainstorms,” McDonald said. “Basically I have a clunk of metal here that is trash.”

While McDonald now has her car back, she’s worried about finding the money to fix it. “I lose my job because of this and I’m just… $3000 worth of repair and I don’t have the money.”

