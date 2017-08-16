Arlington mother still dealing with issues after apartment floods for the third time

An Arlington woman said her apartment has flooded three times and her apartment office hasn't done anything about it. Photo: FCN file video.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly a month ago, the carpets of an Arlington apartment were soaked, moldy and smelly after a heavy rain in Jacksonville.

The carpets have since dried, but the mold and strong mildew smell remain.

The mother of a 2-year-old little boy who lives there said management has not done enough to remedy the situation, making her and her child practically homeless. Letisha Murrell said she's frustrated and running out of money.

"It's the same way it was three weeks ago," Murrell said.

In July, Murrell called First Coast News for help after her first floor unit at Pier 5350 in Arlington had flooded for the third time in the two years she's lived there.

Murrell said the complex promised to fix the problems quickly.

"They were supposed to move the furniture out, pull all the carpet up, redo the carpets, then redo the bathrooms and all the tiles," Murrell explained.

Now, she said property management is giving her the runaround.

"Every day it's an excuse. Every week there's an excuse. One day they say they are going to show up. Then the next day they can't come because there's too many things on the floor or something's missing. It's just...," Murrell said.

Murrell's upstairs neighbor, a disabled veteran, said the flooding issues have been going on for years.

"It's not right that they are having to go through what they are having to go through right now," he said.

He asked not to be identified, but said he use to clean the carpets when he was 17-years-old. He's now 45.

"They shouldn't put anybody in that apartment until they can guarantee it's not going to flood," he said.

Murrell said if and when the complex replaces the carpet, management put in sandbags and upgraded the pumping system, hoping to prevent flooding from happening again.

First Coast News reached out to Laramar Group, the company which owns the property a month ago, they sent us this statement:

Due to the heavy rains, we, like other property owners and managers are working diligently and following all appropriate measures to stay ahead of any water problems any particular resident may encounter. We have been in contact with our residents.

We reached back out to the company and went by the leasing office on site, seeking answers as to why it's been almost a month and Murrell's apartment is still uninhabitable, but it was after hours and we have not yet heard back.



Murrell said the complex did not require her to pay August rent, but is expecting next months rent, even if she has not moved back in.



For now, Murrell and her 2-year-old son are bouncing from house to house, hotel-to-hotel hoping to move back home, soon.

"I just want my place fixed. That's all I want. That's not too much to ask," Murrell pleaded.

She said she plans to move when her lease is up in February next year.



We will continue to try to get in contact with the property manager to find out why they are taking so long to fix this problem.





