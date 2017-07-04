Alcohol related offenses on the decline in Jacksonville since Uber, Lyft

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Since the approval of ride-sharing apps in Jacksonville, the change in the number of DUI arrests and crashes is noticeable.

Jacksonville City Council approved a bill in allowing Uber, Lyft and other ride sharing companies to operate locally in October 2013.

Statistics from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office shows a 15 percent decrease in alcohol related crashes annually since 2013, and a 25 percent decrease in DUI/DWI arrests.

Drivers like Amanda Wendorff, a stay-at-home mom who works overnight for Uber, says picking up the inebriated gives her part-time gig purpose.

"It makes me feel good that I can get people home to their families safely," Wendorff says. "They can wake up the next morning in their bed and not a jail cell or a hospital."

Wendorff says she sees younger passengers more often using Uber to avoid drinking and driving.

"I really don't see any reason for anybody to get a DUI anymore," Wendorff says. "It's just a click of a button on your phone then 10 or 12 dollars and you're home."

Duval County DUI statistics for 2010 to 2016 show the most common days, hours and top 25 locations where JSO makes arrests for driving under the influence.

