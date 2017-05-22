7 ways to spot a job offer from a fake employer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Job-seekers are a top target for online scammers who prey on those eager to find work.

The Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report for 2016 ranked employment scams in the top 3 riskiest scams. Technological advances have prompted legitimate employers to use less traditional methods for initiating job interviews, making it more difficult to spot savvy scammers.

At times pretending to be recruiters from actual companies, the cons convince victims that they've been hired and then ask for personal information or a bank account number to directly deposit paychecks. Victims are often left with no employment and a drained account.

Here's 7 traits of a potential fake employer:

All communication during the hiring process will be via email, text, or phone call. Most legitimate employers will want an in-person interview or a Skype call if the job is out of town. The request for personal information (bank account number, Social Security number or a date of birth) will come early in the communication, sometimes during the initial interview. Be wary of giving out personal information before meeting the employer in person. Scammers often offer 'work from home' or remote positions. Do more research when this is the case. Typos, grammatical errors, or suspicious email addresses are present in the communication or hiring paperwork. Overpayment scam: fake employers offer to send a check for employee to deposit and wire back the overpayment. The check later is found to be bogus. The phone number doesn't match the businesses' contact information or area code online. For scammers using real company names, call the corporate office and ask to be transferred to the recruiter to ensure they work for the company they claim. The offer is too good to be true. Entry level positions requiring little to no experience but offering high salaries and on-the-spot interviews may indicate the offer is a scam.

