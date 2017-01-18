Local sub one-stop shop was named America's favorite fast-casual spot by Restaurant Business Online.
The Jacksonville-base eatery beat out popular restaurants In-and-Out Burger from out West and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers out of Baton Rouge, La.
Firehouse has 994 chains nationwide - but started in Jacksonville. Restaurant Business Online credit's the sub shop's popular brand as a large reason it's so popular. Apparently millenials and Gen-Zers love that Firehouse donates millions each year to firefighters and other causes.
Also - another thing locals might care about - Restaurant Business also named Chick-Fil-A as America's favorite fast-food chain. Good call, bad call? Head to our Facebook and let us know!
