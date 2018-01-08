Photo via NFL shop (Photo: Johnson, Destiny)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla -- A man who has been a fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars for over a decade was duped by an online scam for a jersey.

Brandon Muchmore is a Jags fan. He has been a fan for nearly a decade.

"So happy we won yesterday," he said.



While he's convinced the team is on a winning path, he is losing his money online trying to buy team jerseys.

"$88 gone," he said, "Thank God it wasn't $200 or $300."

During the holidays, Muchmore saw a pop-up ad on Facebook for discounted NFL jerseys and decided to buy a couple of his favorite team shirts.



"I'm kind of upset a little bit with Facebook for allowing that junk to get through," he said.

The site he went to looked official, it even had the word official in its name.

"You know what they say the devil is is in the details," said Muchmore, "So I placed the order.

He ordered the jerseys of two of his favorite Jag players Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell.

The payment was with a debit card which was followed with an email confirmation from the site officialNFLnight.com.



"I really wanted a Jersey," said Muchmore.

A few days later, after his order did not arrive, he tried to track his ordered and discovered he had been had.



"When clicked on the link for the website it said page not found," said Muchmore, " I'm like my heart just sank. I said, "oh crap, I've been taken.""



On Your Side checked www.officialNFLnight.com and got the same results. It does not exist.

The site ScamAdivser gives the online NFL jersey store a zero rating. It describes the website as high risk and reports its location as China.

Muchmore wishes he had done his checking before making the purchase. Now he doesn't want another Jags fan to fall victim to a pop up online ad for NFL jerseys.

"It is the old adage what momma says, "if it seems too good to be true, it is not probably is," it definitely is," he said.

Muchmore is now contesting the charges with his bank. We contacted the NFL as well as ICANN about the suspicious website and waiting to hear from them.

Four things to do before you buy an NFL jersey from an online store:

-Watch out for too-good-to-be-true pricing

-Research the seller

-Check the website's security (HTTPS vs HTTP) The 's' at the end of HTTPS indicates secure.

-Always pay by credit card whenever possible

