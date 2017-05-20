Community remembers beloved pastor R.J. Washington

Titus Harvest Dome Spectrum Church held a funeral service for its founder, R.J. Washington Saturday. Photo: Facebook.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A beloved pastor in the First Coast community was laid to rest Saturday morning.

The church he founded, Titus Harvest Dome Spectrum Church on Atlantic Boulevard held a funeral service for the late Rodney "R.J." Washington. He died Tuesday at age 54 after battling cancer.



The pastor is not only leaving behind a large congregation, but also a legacy, according to childhood friends Saudia and Jerome Battle. They said in the days following his death, they remembered how passionate he was about helping others, even in high school.



“At a very young age, I remember he would go to the neighborhood and pick up some of the neighborhood kids to bring them to church," Saudia Battle said. "My sister has gone one to be with the lord now since 2007, but when she did, she was ready and I think that has a lot to do with that first installation through Pastor Washington."



The calling to bring people into sanctity turned out to be something Pastor Washington was good at, they said. It showed in the 30-plus years he served the Jacksonville community.



“He was a great guy an everyday guy that reached out and loved people,” said Daniel Campbell, another childhood friend of Pastor Washington.



Washington leaves behind a wife, three children, a large congregation and a legacy of lasting love for his community.



“A life not necessarily cut short … it’s just he’s gaining a greater reward which is a home in glory," Campbell said.



Pastor Washington founded Titus Harvest Dome Spectrum ministry back in 1985.

Below, you can view the program and watch the funeral services.

