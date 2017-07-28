Coast Guard searching for possible missing boater in St. Johns River

The Coast Guard, along with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, are searching Friday for a possible missing boater in the area of Goat Island in the St. Johns River.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders received a report of an overturned 16-ft center console boat capsized with no signs of distress or persons in the water at 8:51 a.m. A Coast Guard Station Mayport 29-ft Response Boat — Small crew launched to begin searching the area at 9:26 a.m.

The Coast Guard has been unable to contact or locate the vessel's operator.

First Coast News will update this developing story.

© 2017 WTLV-TV