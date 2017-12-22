Coast Guard rescues crew of disabled fishing vessel 68 miles off Fernandina Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard helped two mariners Thursday morning after their fishing vessel became disabled several miles east of Fernandina Beach, according to the Coast Guard.

The command center in Jacksonville was notified at 8:40 a.m. Thursday that the Animal Control, a 30-foot fishing vessel, had experienced a loss of steering and was disabled. Two mariners were aboard, a news release said.

The Coast Guard Cutter Ridley crew, an 87-foot patrol boat, left at 11:55 a.m. Thursday to assist them. The Ridley crew arrived a 3 p.m. and started towing the disabled vessel to shore, the news release said.

The Charlotte Marie, Animal Control’s sister ship, rendezvoused with the Ridley near the Mayport Sea buoy at about 11:30 p.m. and finished the towing process into Safe Harbor Marina.

Both mariners aboard the disabled ship were in good condition, according to the news release.

