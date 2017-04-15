Coast Guard rescues 2 after boat capsizes west of Cedar Key

PHOTO: U.S. Coast Guard 7th District PA Detachment Tampa Bay

The Coast Guard rescued two people from a 33-foot fishing boat 26 miles west of Cedar Key on Saturday morning.

A Coast Guard response boat crew was unable to safely place the 33-foot fishing boat in tow.

A helicopter crew from Air Station Clearwater arrived on scene at 12:19 a.m. on Saturday. The team hoisted the two men from the capsized hull of their boat and transported them to Air Station Clearwater.

Below is footage from the April 15 rescue:

No injuries were reported.

© 2017 WTLV-TV