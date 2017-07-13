Clay County Sheriff's Office working to fix issues with 911 system

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is working to fix problems with their 911 system on Thursday.

Deputies are asking those placing emergency calls to dial 904-264-6512.

Technicians are currently working to fix the issues.

#CCSOFL experiencing probs w 911 system. Emergency, call non-emergency (904)264-6512 or #CCSO (2276) on cell. Techs working on system. — Clay County SO, FL (@ccsofl) July 13, 2017

