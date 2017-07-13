WTLV
Clay County Sheriff's Office working to fix issues with 911 system

First Coast News , WTLV 3:29 PM. EDT July 13, 2017

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is working to fix problems with their 911 system on Thursday.

Deputies are asking those placing emergency calls to dial 904-264-6512. 

Technicians are currently working to fix the issues. 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


