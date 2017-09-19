Clay Co. Schools: Fleming Island athlete in critical condition

Photo: The Florida Times-Union

The Clay County School District is putting an end to rumors that are circulating on social media. It announced a Fleming Island athlete is not dead, but rather in critical condition Tuesday night.

Earlier Tuesday, a student collapsed during athletic training class and was transported to the hospital, said the district's spokeswoman, Nicole Snyder.

Snyder released another statement to First Coast News that said the student is in critical condition at Wolfson Children's Hospital:

A Fleming Island High School student passed out today while he was working out in the weight room during school hours. EMS was called immediately and he was transported to a nearby hospital. He was transferred to Wolfson Children's Hospital where he is in critical condition. We are not releasing the student's name at this time, but he is a sophomore who plays football and baseball.

Earlier, First Coast News shared a story by our news partners, The Florida Times-Union about how students at Fleming Island High School were mourning the student. However, Snyder confirmed the student is alive.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV