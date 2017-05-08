WTLV
Clay and Bradford crews working to contain wildfire on the border of Camp Blanding

First Coast News , WTLV 2:27 PM. EDT May 08, 2017

Crews from Clay and Bradford counties and the Florida Forest Service (FFS) are working to contain a wildfire near the border of Camp Blanding.

The blaze hasn't threatened any homes and is burning on a former mine property.

FFS is waiting for the 158-acre fire to come closer to their location, as the ground is soft and they are unable to bring bulldozers to the area.

 

