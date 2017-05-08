Clay and Bradford crews working to contain wildfire on the border of Camp Blanding

Clay County Fire Engine (Photo: Clay County)

Crews from Clay and Bradford counties and the Florida Forest Service (FFS) are working to contain a wildfire near the border of Camp Blanding.

The blaze hasn't threatened any homes and is burning on a former mine property.

FFS is waiting for the 158-acre fire to come closer to their location, as the ground is soft and they are unable to bring bulldozers to the area.

The 158-acre wildfire is on the border of Camp Blanding, actually on Chemours (DuPont) property in Bradford Co 1/2 mile from the Clay border pic.twitter.com/az8duP4Rs2 — FFS_Jacksonville (@FFS_Jax) May 8, 2017

