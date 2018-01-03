Civil War era canon ball found in St. Johns County

According to the St. Johns Sheriff's Office Facebook page deputies found a Civil War era mortar.

Authorities were called out to check out a possible canon ball but instead, they found a siege mortar. They took it in because they were not able to verify if it had any explosive material in it, or not, so there was a possibility it was a threat to public safety.

The Sheriff's Office urges anyone who finds any items like this to local law enforcement so they can check it out, they may still be active and could be dangerous.

