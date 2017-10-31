Citing mental and physical health concerns, Corrine Brown legal team asks for sentencing delay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Attorneys for former Jacksonville-area Congresswoman Corrine Brown have asked a second time to delay her scheduled November 16 sentencing hearing.

Their first request, which claimed issues from Hurricane Irma prevented them from being ready, was denied last week. Now, attorneys say they need more time for Brown to undergo physical and mental health testing which could impact her sentence.

Sources tell First Coast News that the prosecution's pre-sentencing report recommends that Brown serve at least six years in federal prison after she was convicted on 18 counts of fraud and corruption. Her attorney's are recommending probation.

"Although, the report makes reference to certain medical diagnoses, the defendant is still undergoing testing and evaluation by physicians at a local facility mentioned therein, for which additional suspected medical conditions have not yet been fully diagnosed. It is probable that the anticipated findings and evaluation are significant, and would supersede the information contained in the presentence report." the motion to delay sentencing reads.

A similar claim is made about an evaluation of Brown's mental health.

The motion asks that sentencing be pushed back until February.

Its unclear whether the judge will hold a hearing or just rule on the motion to delay.

