Child hurt in mobile home fire off 103rd street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- A child has been hurt in a mobile home fire on Jacksonville's Westside, First Coast News has learned.
The fire broke out at a mobile home in the 7900 block of 103rd street.
Jacksonville Fire Rescue was called to the fire just after 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The injured child is being taken to UF Health for treatment. At this point, we do not know the extent of the child's injuries.
#JFRD today in Dist-31 103rd st. Mobile Home Fire pic.twitter.com/AUY8hpYY1B— JFRDincidents (@JFRDIncidents) July 14, 2017
First Coast News has a crew on the scene and we will have more information as soon as it becomes available.
