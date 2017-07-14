Child hurt in mobile home fire off 103rd street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- A child has been hurt in a mobile home fire on Jacksonville's Westside, First Coast News has learned.

The fire broke out at a mobile home in the 7900 block of 103rd street.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue was called to the fire just after 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The injured child is being taken to UF Health for treatment. At this point, we do not know the extent of the child's injuries.

