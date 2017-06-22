Cheetah dies at the Jacksonville Zoo

Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is mourning the death of male cheetah, Roho, due to ongoing health complications, the Jacksonville Zoo said Thursday.

According to the zoo, Roho passed on June 20th during an in-depth examination.

The zoo said keepers noticed intermittent lethargy and decreased appetite in the five-year-old cheetah. Roho, a diabetic with a history of gastro-intestinal issues, was scheduled for a full examination in the Animal Health Center.

Roho came to the Jacksonville Zoo in Gardens in 2014 with his companion Steve from the WILDS, an extension of Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

© 2017 WTLV-TV