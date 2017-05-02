Chappell Schools in Riverside closes early due to termites

Chappell School in Riverside (PHOTO: Google Maps)

The Chappell Schools in Riverside will be closed for the rest of the week due to work associated with termites.

The school recently discovered the insects. Their pest control company believes they could have come from the Riverside area.

For parents who cannot pick up their child early, the school will make arrangements for children to be transported to other school locations.

The Chappell School in Riverside is located at 484 Riverside Avenue.

