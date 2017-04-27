Caught on cam: Video allegedly shows JSO officer spitting on man

A viral video was sent to First Coast News allegedly showing a JSO officer spitting on a man outside of UF Health Jacksonville. Photo: Facebook.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident where a JSO officer allegedly spit on a man outside of UF Health Jacksonville.

The incident was caught on camera and sent to First Coast News by a viewer.

The video was recorded after a mental patient became upset after he was denied treatment at the hospital. A JSO officer is seen confronting the man, who then walks away, shouting at the officer. In the video, the officer appears to follow the man, lean down, then spit on him.

"You gonna spit on me?," the man is heard saying in the video. "That's a lawsuit, you stupid f***ing pig!"

The man is seen walking away, continuing to spew vulgar language at the officer before the officer follows him and tackles him to the ground.

A woman standing by watching the incident unfold tries to intervene, but then gets tackled to the ground too.

First Coast News has reached out to JSO regarding the incident. They released the following statement:

"We are reviewing the video you provided, along with the incident report. No formal complaint has been received by the agency, however, we will look into this matter and determine all the facts about the incident and circumstances. According to the report, he was taken to the hospital intake for evaluation for admission and absentee booked."

