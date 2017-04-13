Car slams into home in Westside Jacksonville; Police investigating

A car crashed into a home on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday night and police are on scene to investigate.
Members of the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to the scene around 9:30 on the 6600 block of Georgia Jack Drive.
Authorities say a speeding vehicle swerved to try and avoid a car stopped at a stop sign but instead smashed into the back of the car, went over the curb and then into the house.
The 18-year-old driver of the car that hit the home only had a learner's permit and will be cited for that and hitting the house.
A teenager suffered minor injuries in the wreck and was treated on scene.
There were four people inside the home that were unharmed, authorities say.
This is a developing story.
