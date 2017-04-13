Car slams into home in Westside Jacksonville; Police investigating

Authorities are investigating after a car slammed into a home on Jacksonville's Westside. (Photo: Steven Dial)

A car crashed into a home on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday night and police are on scene to investigate.

Members of the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to the scene around 9:30 on the 6600 block of Georgia Jack Drive.

Authorities say a speeding vehicle swerved to try and avoid a car stopped at a stop sign but instead smashed into the back of the car, went over the curb and then into the house.

The 18-year-old driver of the car that hit the home only had a learner's permit and will be cited for that and hitting the house.

A teenager suffered minor injuries in the wreck and was treated on scene.

There were four people inside the home that were unharmed, authorities say.

This is a developing story. Stay with First Coast News for updates.

