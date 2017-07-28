Crash sends car into pond on Westside, occupants flee

Rescue crews searching the pond near Borden Road and Old Kings Road PHOTO: Janny Rodriguez, First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Police are on the scene of a traffic crash where a car went into a pond, witnesses tell First Coast News.

The pond is off Borden Street new New Kings Road. Jacksonville Fire Rescue tells First Coast News the call came in just before 10 p.m.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office News tells First Coast News that the occupants of the car that went into the pond got out safely and may have fled.

