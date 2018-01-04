Car bursts into flames on Buckman Bridge

A car caught on fire on the Buckman Bridge Thursday night. Photo: FCN viewer Grayson Wagstaff.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman escaped her car safely Thursday night after it caught on fire on the Buckman Bridge.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told First Coast News that the woman driving the vehicle was heading to Orange Park. When she was driving over the bridge, she said she heard a popping sound from underneath the hood. Moments later, her car burst into flames, JSO said.

She managed to pull onto the side of the road and escape unharmed, JSO said.

© 2018 WTLV-TV