Candlelight vigil held for hit-and-run crash victim killed this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Friends and family gathered Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil to remember a 28-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in an alleged hit-and-run crash.

Dontai Locklear died Saturday at the scene of a crash in the 5800 block of San Juan Boulevard, according to family members and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO has not yet confirmed the name of the motorcyclist, but Locklear’s sister, Lori Pope, told us her brother was killed.

Several dozen people showed up for the vigil where the crash happened on San Juan Boulevard near Hyde Park Road. Several bikers, both from Florida and out of state, also showed up to honor Locklear.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made, but those interested in donating to assist with funeral costs may donate money here at GoFundMe.





