Bus driver to be counseled after driving through flooded road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A Duval County Public Schools representative says a bus driver will be “counseled” after a First Coast News crew recorded the bus driving through a flooded roadway Wednesday.

DCPS confirms students were on the bus at the time.

The incident happened near McCoy’s Creek Boulevard and King Street in the North Riverside area.

“Every time it rains it floods and nobody cares; they drive right through it,” said Brittany Wilkes, who lives near the intersection of McCoy’s Creek and King.

Wilkes said she saw cars driving through the flooded area Wednesday and has seen school buses pass through before.

“My son ain’t quite old enough to be in school yet,” Wilkes said after watching the video. “But when he does, if they’re just gonna ride through three-foot deep puddles with my child on the bus I wouldn’t want him on the bus at all.”

DCPS released the following statement:

“The maneuver shown in the video is not consistent with training provided to school bus operators by their contractors. As a result of this incident, the school bus operator will be counseled. We invite community members to contact the DCPS Transportation Department or the bus contractors directly to immediately address issues and work together to maintain safety for students and drivers on our roads.”

But parents, like Wilkes, are left wondering what could have happened if the bus didn’t make it through.

“If they would’ve gotten stuck and kids not knowing how to swim, if there’s a current in it, they had to get off the bus, they could drown, they could get bit by stuff, I mean there’s all different types of things that could happen to them,” Wilkes said.

