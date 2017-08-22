Burien hospital to pay $45,000 over care of deaf patient

Hospital bed. (Photo: KING)

Highline Medical Center in Burien has agreed to pay $45,000 to settle allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide sign-language interpreters for a deaf patient.



The U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle said Tuesday the case involved a deaf patient who underwent spinal surgery in 2014. The hospital failed to provide sign-language interpreters at his discharge and other critical moments of his care.



Officials say the man's wife is also deaf, and she could not effectively communicate with medical staff about the extent of spinal damage discovered during his surgery, his pain or information his post-operative care.



Highline agreed to pay $25,000 to the patient, $10,000 to his wife and $10,000 to the U.S. government. The hospital also has adopted a compliance plan to ensure compliance with ADA requirements.

