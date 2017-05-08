Burglar sustains 'disabling injuries' while robbing St. Johns County pawn shop

The suspect, Jonathan Michael Whitely, is facing charges of criminal mischief, resisting arrest without violence, trespassing in a structure and violation of probation. (PHOTO: St. Johns County Sheriff)

A 20-year-old St. Johns County man sustained "disabling injuries" after he jumped through a roof vent at a pawn shop on A1A South early Monday morning.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office along with officers from the St. Augustine Beach Police Department and the St. Augustine Police Department were looking for an individual following several separate incidents.

Among the incidents was an alleged retail theft of a convenience store (7/11) in the 2000 block of A1A South and attempted burglaries of vehicles and residences in the 1800 block of A1A South a short time later.

The suspect, identified as Jonathan Whitely, 20, sustained disabling injuries from his jump and was taken by air ambulance to UF Health in Jacksonville.

Deputies responded to the area of the pawn shop shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Monday morning when witnesses at an adjacent business (Anastasia Billiard Room) heard someone on the roof. Deputies found the suspect on the roof, but he refused to show his hands and jumped through an air conditioner vent in the pawn shop.

Whitely is facing charges of criminal mischief, resisting arrest without violence, trespassing in a structure and violation of probation.

Whitely's last charge stems from an October arrest on charges of burglary and grand theft. He was placed on two-years probation a month ago.

Additional charges are pending against Whitely from the other agencies as the investigation continues.

