Browns Creek Bridge collapses; access to Amelia Island limited to Shave Bridge

DUVAL COUNTY - If you want to get to Amelia Island, you'll no longer be able to take Heckscher Drive; the Browns Creek Bridge has collapsed in southern Nassau County.

Residents or visitors will need to go all the way up to State Road 200 to use the Shave Bridge to get to Amelia Island.

Those in Amelia City, Franklintown and American Beach will have to head all the way into northern Nassau County to get home if they travel to Mayport.

The bridge suffered heavy damage from Hurricane Irma as it passed by the First Coast.

© 2017 WTLV-TV