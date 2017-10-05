Brand New to play Daily's Place late October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The alternative rock band Brand New will be making a stop in Northeast Florida this October during the group's fall tour.

Following a recent release of their fifth LP "Science Fiction," Brand New is preparing to kick off what has been rumored as a farewell tour at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Mich. on Oct. 15. This week, the band added a tour stop in Jacksonville, Fla.

Brand New will play the Electric Factory in Philadelphia, the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn and the Hippodrome in Baltimore, all before performing at Daily's Place in Jacksonville on Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Prior to their stop in the Bold City, the band will be in Atlanta, Ga. playing at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Oct. 26. Brand New will be touring this fall with New York alternative rock band Nada Surf.

We will be playing Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL with special guests on October 27th. Presale available now: https://t.co/OtLQ1NgUam pic.twitter.com/6NQnOBETMP — Brand New (@brandnewrock) October 5, 2017

The last time Brand New made a tour stop in Northeast Florida was at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in 2015. The band performed in front of a sold-out audience on May 7 alongside indie rock band Manchester Orchestra and artist Kevin Devine.

Brand New's recent album, "Science Fiction," was released in August on the label Procrastinate! Music Traitors, an indie label started by members of the band. Referred to as the "emo Abbey Road" by critic Steven Hyden of Uproxx, the album has received mostly positive reviews across the board.

Being the band's first LP release in eight years, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as well as the Independent Albums chart. It was the first independently distributed album to top the Billboard 200 in 2017, according to Billboard.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public this Friday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. Jags365 and Daily's Rewards members will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. the same day.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or by clicking here.

© 2017 WTLV-TV