10-year-old hiker rescued from mountains during recovery of local plane crash victims

According to the National Park Service, a helicopter that was still up in the air retrieving the bodies of three local plane crash victims spotted a missing 10-year-old who had been separated from his family in the Smokies.

According to our sister station in Tennessee, WBIR, Rangers were sent down the trail looking for him. NPS reports the boy is ok.





Three people were on a small plane that left north Florida Monday and was lost in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. While the bodies have not been identified, 41-year-old David Starling, his 8-year-old son Hunter and 42-year-old Kim Smith were on board.

