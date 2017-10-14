Boy, 11, in critical condition after near-drowning in Arlington retention pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition Saturday afternoon after a near-drowning in a retention pond in the East Arlington area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Rambling Ridge Drive, where the child was playing in the yard of a residence while his mother was inside. The boy walked across the street to the edge of a retention pond, JSO said.

The boy then slipped into the pond and fell several times as he was trying to regain his footing in the water. He eventually went under water and was floating face down in the water for about 9-10 minutes until he was seen by a neighbor.

That neighbor pulled the child from the water and performed CPR until JFRD arrived at the scene, according to JSO.

No foul play or negligence is suspected at this time.

The boy was transported in critical condition to an area hospital. His condition is considered life-threatening at this time.

