Bomb squad responds to Jacksonville's Westside: Police

Shelby Danielsen reports. 4/9/2017

First Coast News, April 09, 2017

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office bomb squad responded to the 6300 block of Autlan Drive in Jacksonville's Westside on Sunday morning.

JSO responded to this residence around 11:30 a.m. in reference to a suspicious military ordinance, which was found by the complainant while cleaning out her deceased brother's home.

JSO does not believe the neighborhood is in any danger.  

