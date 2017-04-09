Bomb squad responds to Jacksonville's Westside: Police

PHOTO: Patrick Lloyd

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office bomb squad responded to the 6300 block of Autlan Drive in Jacksonville's Westside on Sunday morning.

JSO responded to this residence around 11:30 a.m. in reference to a suspicious military ordinance, which was found by the complainant while cleaning out her deceased brother's home.

JSO does not believe the neighborhood is in any danger.

