Source: WPTV

A Brunswick Boil Water Advisory has been issued for areas near Satilla Marsh elementary school after the entire South Mainland water system lost pressure at 10:30 am on Monday, January 8 due to a broken 12″ PVC main.

According to officials, service is being restored now by BGJWSC staff. Following completion of the repair, BGJWSC lab personnel will collect water samples for testing.

All residents should boil there water for three minutes before using. First Coast News will update this story once the boil water advisory has been lifted.

