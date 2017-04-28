Boil water advisory for Downtown St. Marys

Source: WPTV

A boil water advisory has been issued for Downtown St. Marys due to a water main break.

The City of St. Marys Public Works said they fixed the water main break that happened at the northeast corner of Point Peter Road and Osborne Street.

The break caused water pressure to drop to "dangerously low levels," which could be a potential health hazard.

Citizens in the area are asked to boil their water starting at noon on Friday until at least noon on Sunday, April 30. The advisory includes Dilworth Street east to Norris Street and North Street to St. Marys Street.

