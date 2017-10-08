Body found in ditch off Spring Glen Road

Police were dispatched to Spring Glen Road after a passerby noticed a body in a ditch.

The details of this investigation are still scarce at this time as police work to gather more information. It is confirmed that it was a man in the ditch, but they are unsure how long he has been there. At this time it is unclear how this man died.

A frantic woman just asked who the person is, says her daughter lives on the street and she unable to reach her. Body not ID'd yet. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/aSiTaclf3u — Brittany Dionne (@BrittDionneTV) October 8, 2017

Neighbors tell me the area has declined significantly over the years. Plagued by drugs and prostitution. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/ix212G3zuL — Brittany Dionne (@BrittDionneTV) October 8, 2017

