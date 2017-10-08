WTLV
Body found in ditch off Spring Glen Road

The body was found in a ditch by a passerby. A neighbor in the area shot this video and gave it to First Coast News. Credit: M. Thomas

First Coast News , WTLV 11:35 AM. EDT October 08, 2017

Police were dispatched to Spring Glen Road after a passerby noticed a body in a ditch.

The details of this investigation are still scarce at this time as police work to gather more information. It is confirmed that it was a man in the ditch, but they are unsure how long he has been there. At this time it is unclear how this man died.

 

 

 

